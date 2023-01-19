Julian Sands missing: Search underway for actor, another hiking missing in CA mountains

Authorities on Wednesday continued their searches for two hikers who went missing in separate areas of Southern California's mountains.

LOS ANGELES -- Julian Sands, a British actor who has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows since the 1980s, is one of two missing hikers currently being searched for in Southern California's mountains, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Sands has been missing since last week in the Mt. Baldy area. Family reported him missing on Friday evening.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, severe weather on the mountain has been difficult and air resources have been limited.

Sands is known for roles in several films, including the 1985 feature "A Room with a View," "Warlock" and "Leaving Las Vegas."

Born in England, the 65-year-old now lives in the North Hollywood area.

Actor Julian Sands (right) at the Venice, Italy Film Festival in 2019 and (left) in a more recent photo provided by family. Sands family / AP

Meanwhile, a separate search is ongoing for another hiker in Los Angeles County.

Bob Gregory, of Hawthorne, was reported missing by family on Monday afternoon. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's San Dimas station, they've been searching for him in the Crystal Lake area of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Family says they are distraught and fear he may have hurt himself and fallen. They added the police are tracing his cell phone.

Search teams combed the area on the ground and from the air on Tuesday. However, those efforts were limited Wednesday to air crews only due to icy conditions on the tough terrain, authorities said.