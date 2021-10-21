death investigation

Houston tattoo artist Julian Issac died from overdose, ME determines

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston tattoo artist Julian Issac died of an overdose, the medical examiner's office determined.

Issac was last seen on Tuesday, June 15. About four days later, his body was found less than two miles away from the 11700 block of Teaneck Drive, which is around the same area where crews had been searching for him.

Police told Eyewitness News at the time that evidence and surveillance video suggested Issac was not taken against his will or "forcefully removed."

Issac reportedly took an Uber to visit his girlfriend in the Sagemont area around I-45 S and the Beltway, according to his brother, William.

Before he disappeared, Issac reportedly called his mother and William saying that he was being chased and that he was going to get killed.

Police told family members that a neighbor's surveillance video showed Issac's hat and phone in a yard, his brother said.

The medical examiner's report was finally released in mid-October. It showed that Issac died of 'acute toxicity due to the combined effects of cocaine and alcohol.'

The video featured above is from a previous report.
