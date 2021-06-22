Body found confirmed to be missing Houston tattoo artist

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11073170" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators said they're "pretty certain" a body found in a southeast Houston search area is a tattoo artist who disappeared this week.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11075429" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Detectives provided an update on Saturday afternoon regarding the body found around the same area where crews are searching for 29-year-old Julian Issac.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A body found over the weekend has been positively identified as a missing Houston tattoo artist, according to authorities.Julian Issac was last seen on Tuesday, June 15.On Saturday, his body was found less than two miles away from the 11700 block of Teaneck Drive, which is around the same area crews were searching for him at the time.Det. Kyle Heaverlo with the Houston Police Department said a kidnapping was reported in that same neighborhood the week before. He said officers found several items belonging to the person who was reportedly kidnapped in that area.Police told Eyewitness News at the time that evidence and surveillance video suggested Issac was not taken against his will or "forcefully removed."Issac reportedly took an Uber to visit his girlfriend in the Sagemont area around I-45 S and the Beltway, according to his brother, William.Before he disappeared, Issac reportedly called his mother and William saying that he was being chased and that he was going to get killed.Police told family members that a neighbor's surveillance video showed Issac's hat and phone in a yard, his brother said.Authorities have not yet released a cause of death.