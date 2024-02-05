5 suspects allegedly part of organized jugging ring around Houston, Pearland in custody, police say

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- At least five individuals accused of being involved in organized criminal activity involving jugging across the Pearland area are in custody, according to police.

The suspects were identified as 33-year-old Dennerick Crew, 19-year-old Damien West, 29-year-old Darise Booker, 31-year-old Howard Glaze, and 19-year-old Christopher Eugene. All are from the Houston area.

Officials said that the five suspects are believed to have been involved in numerous jugging incidents across Houston.

According to the Pearland Police Department, officers responded to six reported juggings within the city limits between October 2023 and November 2023.

Police said the victims of these crimes were primarily older adults who were observed withdrawing cash from banks.

Afterward, they would be followed and robbed or had their cars burglarized, resulting in the theft of the previously withdrawn money.

The Pearland Police Department Special Investigations Unit conducted an extensive investigation, ultimately identifying suspects and gathering enough evidence to make the arrests.

Pearland PD urges anyone who believes the suspects may have targeted them to contact them at crimetips@pearlandtx.gov.

