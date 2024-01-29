Woman after being followed, robbed after withdrawing $3K from bank: 'Don't ever let your guard down'

The woman told ABC13 that $3,000 was stolen from her Tesla while she was inside El Jimador restaurant on Barker Cypress on Saturday.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman said she was followed and robbed in Cypress on Saturday after withdrawing $3,000 from a Chase bank.

She said the money was taken from her car while she was inside El Jimador restaurant on Barker Cypress.

The cameras on Angela Little's Tesla essentially chronicled everything that happened, from when she pulled into this chase bank to withdraw the cash to when the crooks started following her all the way to when one broke into her car.

As the masked man smashed and leaped through her car window, Little was literally feet away inside the restaurant. She said she purposely parked her car in front of the door.

"It is just crazy to me. It was at noon on a Saturday in busy parking lot. Don't ever let your guard down," Little said.

Little's nightmare really began at the Chase Bank on Northwest Freeway.

She went and withdrew $3,000, which she said had her thinking up a lot of worst-case scenarios.

"I got in my car, and I feel fine at this point. I am still thinking about all these things, but I am headed to go to lunch to meet my sister about four miles away," Little said.

The camera on Little's car picks up a dark grey Chrysler 300 following closely behind near Barker Cypress.

The car tries to keep its distance, but ultimately turns in the parking lot closely after Little.

Little says because she didn't have secure pockets or a purse, she decided to leave the envelope of money in the center console.

"We are sitting there and chit chatting with the waiter. Everything is fine and then another lady in the restaurant starts screaming, 'they are breaking into your car, they are breaking into your car,'" Little said.

Little's panic and shock in evident as she frantically runs out to her car.

"It took me a few seconds and I was like oh crap they got my money and so I kick myself because I am thinking I shouldn't have left it in there, but I am also thinking maybe they would have beat me up to get it," Little said.

"So, it is fair to say you believe you were targeted," ABC13 asked.

"Absolutely, for sure. I don't think necessarily I was targeted when I was walking into the bank but knowing that envelope was in my pocket I was targeted," Little said.

Little is understandably shaken up, but what brought her to tears wasn't the break or the stolen money no, it was the prayers she got from strangers.

"And telling me they hope that everything works out and so there are still good people and so I am not going to let this ruin my mentality on that. You know I am going to be fine I wasn't hurt they got my money, and that is unfortunate and hopefully we can catch them and I am just asking everybody to help us," Little said.

Little did call 911 and made a police report with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, but she said she is still waiting for a detective to be assigned to her case.

If you were by this Chase Bank on Northwest Freeway or El Jimador between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. and saw anything, call the sheriff's office.

