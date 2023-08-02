Woman accused of targeting seniors at same bank in Memorial, using knife to steal withdrawn cash

An 80-year-old man who believes he was followed from a Chase ATM on Memorial Drive is warning others about a woman targeting older people.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 80-year-old grandfather is warning others about a knife-wielding woman who allegedly followed him from a bank last week and tried to rob him, and he wasn't the first victim.

The crime, known as "jugging," has been on the rise over the last year. In June, Houston police created a city-wide task force to tackle the problem.

"I was concerned, but I wasn't panicked," the victim, who requested anonymity for privacy reasons, said. "It seemed she saw me at the bank, at the ATM. She knew I had gotten money, and she obviously followed me."

It happened Friday, July 28. The man withdrew $500 from the Chase bank at 14400 Memorial Drive and drove to a nearby strip center at Memorial and Dairy Ashford, where a surveillance camera captured the crime. Video shared with ABC13 shows the suspect getting out of the driver's seat of a black Chevrolet Malibu and walking right up to his door.

"She came up to the door and said, 'Were you just at the bank?' I said, 'Yeah.' She said, 'Give me the money,' and she flashed a knife at me," he recalled. "She said, 'I'll stab you.' I said, 'Well, I'm not going to give you any money.'"

The video shows a struggle. The victim said he set off his car alarm and yelled for people to call 911. He said the suspect eventually gave up and left.

Just the day before, police were called to another "jugging" that had originated at the same Chase bank.

A 76-year-old woman was targeted by a female suspect who also had a knife. The victim was not hurt, but the suspect stole her credit cards.

"I think she's figured out a method," the male victim said.

In response, a spokesperson for Chase said they provide customer-safety handouts to people making cash withdrawals.

"We work with law enforcement and meet routinely with the HPD task force on jugging to offer our assistance. The safety and security of our customers and employees is our top priority," he added.

Police point to awareness as the best prevention. The 80-year-old grandfather was taken by surprise last week. He said it will never happen again.

"I had no idea anyone would have been watching me," he said. "If you're going to the bank, see if anybody is looking at you. See if anyone is coming after you."

