Man wanted for killing 27-year-old ex-girlfriend commits suicide, Harris Co. sheriff says

On Friday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said 24-year-old Jose Gallegos was on the run as the suspect in the murder of Nitzi Valencia, 27, who was shot to death late Wednesday night in the 22100 block of Diane Drive.
Investigators charged Gallegos with murder.
Then, early Friday, the sheriff said Gallegos made contact with the county's homicide unit and confessed to the murder.
PREVIOUS STORY: Man on the run after killing ex-girlfriend, neighbor's dog at Spring home, deputies say
The video above is from ABC13's original Nov. 11, 2021 report on the murder.
According to Gonzalez, Gallegos told detectives he was in New Mexico and that he would be dead by the time police located him.
New Mexico State Police found Gallegos' vehicle on tribal land near Albuquerque. He was found inside the vehicle, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Family members told Eyewitness News that Valencia was living at a home with her ex, but moved out about two or three days prior and was staying with her mother.
Valencia had come back to visit some friends who live next door to Gallegos, authorities said.
That's when the ex-boyfriend made his way inside the home and shot her and another man, according to investigators. The bullets also fatally struck a dog inside the home, the surviving victim told ABC13.
The injured man, who wasn't immediately identified, later said he was grazed by bullets and was treated at a hospital for wounds to his head and hand.
In the wake of the tragedy, Valencia's family created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.
On 11/10/21, @HCSOTexas Homicide investigated the shooting death of Nitzi Valencia (28) at a residence located at the 22100 blk of Diane Dr (Spring). The alleged shooter, Valencia’s ex-boyfriend, Jose Gallegos (24), fled the scene. On 11/11, Investigator’s charged Gallegos with pic.twitter.com/PCyqx75Ds8— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 12, 2021
Murder. Today, Gallegos contacted our Homicide Unit and confessed to the murder. Gallegos advised he was in the State of New Mexico & would be dead by the time police located him. A short time later, @NMStatePolice located the vehicle of Jose Gallegos on tribal land near— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 12, 2021
Albuquerque. Gallegos was found deceased inside the vehicle, with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. #HouNews— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 12, 2021