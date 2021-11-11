SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for a man who they say shot his ex-girlfriend to death and injured a neighbor Wednesday night in Spring.
It happened around 11 p.m. at a home on Diane Drive.
The woman, identified by family members as Nitzi Valencia, 28, was living at a home with her ex-boyfriend but moved out about two or three days ago and was staying with her mother.
Valencia had come back to visit some friends who live next door to the ex-boyfriend, authorities said.
That's when the ex-boyfriend made his way inside the home and shot her and another man, according to investigators. Bullets also fatally struck a dog inside the home, the victim told Eyewitness News.
The injured man later told ABC13 that he was grazed by bullets and was treated at a hospital for wounds to his head and hand.
The ex-boyfriend remains on the run. Deputies have not yet released a description or any other information on the suspect.
The family created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.
Man on the run after killing ex-girlfriend, neighbor's dog at Spring home, deputies say
WOMAN KILLED
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News