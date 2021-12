Man on the run after killing ex-girlfriend, neighbor's dog at Spring home, deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for a man who they say shot his ex-girlfriend to death and injured a neighbor Wednesday night in Spring.It happened around 11 p.m. at a home on Diane Drive.The woman, identified by family members as Nitzi Valencia, 28, was living at a home with her ex-boyfriend but moved out about two or three days ago and was staying with her mother.Valencia had come back to visit some friends who live next door to the ex-boyfriend, authorities said.That's when the ex-boyfriend made his way inside the home and shot her and another man, according to investigators. Bullets also fatally struck a dog inside the home, the victim told Eyewitness News.The injured man later told ABC13 that he was grazed by bullets and was treated at a hospital for wounds to his head and hand.The ex-boyfriend remains on the run. Deputies have not yet released a description or any other information on the suspect.The family created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses