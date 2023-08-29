Jose Altuve homers to complete Houston Astros' 1st cycle in 10 years

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) is welcomed to the dugout after scoring on a single by Yordan Alvarez in the third inning of a baseball game Aug. 28, 2023, in Boston.

BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) -- Mr. 2,000 is now Señor Cycle.

Jose Altuve's four-hit night against the Boston Red Sox on Monday put him in rare Astros company.

Altuve registered a double in the third inning, a single in the fifth, a triple in the sixth, and a history-clinching 420-foot home run in the eighth to hit for his first-career cycle.

The 33-year-old, who already has two World Series championships and an American League MVP to his name, gave Houston its first cycle since Brandon Barnes hit for one in July 2013.

Altuve's cycle is also the ninth in Houston Astros history. Here are the previous eight cycles:

July 19, 2013 : Brandon Barnes vs. Seattle

: Brandon Barnes vs. Seattle July 28, 2006 : Luke Scott vs. Arizona

: Luke Scott vs. Arizona April 8, 2002 : Craig Biggio* vs. Colorado

: Craig Biggio* vs. Colorado July 18, 2001 : Jeff Bagwell* vs. St. Louis

: Jeff Bagwell* vs. St. Louis Aug. 25, 1992 : Andujar Cedeno vs. St. Louis

: Andujar Cedeno vs. St. Louis June 24, 1977 : Bob Watson* vs. San Francisco

: Bob Watson* vs. San Francisco Aug. 9, 1976 : Cesar Cedeno vs. St. Louis

: Cesar Cedeno vs. St. Louis Aug. 2, 1972: Cesar Cedeno* vs. Cincinnati

* - denotes Astros Hall of Fame inductee

Altuve's hits drove in four of the Astros' 13 runs that they scored in their victory over the Red Sox.