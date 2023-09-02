Investigators learned the murder suspect and victims were engaged in a heated argument which led to multiple bullets flying at a southwest Houston parking lot nearly six months ago.

21-year-old accused of fatally shooting 3 men at strip center parking lot in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting suspect has been charged but is still on the loose months after three people were found dead at a strip center parking lot in southwest Houston.

On Wednesday, 21-year-old Jordy Barrios was charged with capital murder after being accused of killing 30-year-old Jorge Vazquez, 30 year-old Gerardo Filomeno and 39-year-old Cesar Villalon on March 19.

At the scene, police said the three men were found with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators discovered that the victims were possibly involved in an altercation with an unknown Hispanic man, who was accompanied by an unknown Hispanic woman. They both fled the scene, according to police.

PREVIOUS REPORT: 3 men found shot to death at strip center parking lot in SW Houston, police say

The woman was identified as a witness and will not be charged at this time.

Anyone with information on what happened is urged to call 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.