3 men found shot to death at strip center parking lot in SW Houston, police say

Houston police are investigating a shooting that killed 3 men and left multiple shell casings in the area, but no witnesses.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were found shot to death at a strip center parking lot in southwest Houston, police said.

At about 5:50 a.m. Sunday, police received a call about a person down in the 10800 block of Beechnut Street. When officers arrived, they found three dead men with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said multiple shell casings were found at the scene, but they still have little details about what happened. HPD adds that several vehicles were hit by gunfire during the shooting, but as officers arrived at the scene, people began to disperse.

Anytime we can find surveillance footage it absolutely helps our investigations, but it also helps for people to come forward," HPD Assistant Chief, Chandra Hatcher explained. "This parking lot was full at the time this incident occurred. So, someone saw something.

It appears the shooting happened at a strip center near a nightclub, but it's unclear if the incident is related to the club.

Family members are the scene identified one of the victim's as Gerardo Filomeno, 29 of Houston. His mom, three siblings, and wife were at the scene.

He was on a good track," Filomeno's brother, Gustavo Filomeno said. "He was getting financially stable. Taking care of his kids better.

His wife, Ashley Montalbo said the couple have two boys, ages three and six. I dont know what Im going to tell them," Montalbo said. "How am I supposed to tell them that theyre dad is never coming back? That theyre never going to be able to play with him. Theyre never going to be able to talk to him.

At this time, officers don't have witnesses or a suspect description. They are working on looking at surveillance footage.

Anyone with information on what happened is urged to call 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

