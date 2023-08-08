Astros roundup: Verlander World Series ring giveaway planned; Jon Singleton called up

The Houston Astros revealed some of the giveaways fans can expect to get including a Jeremy Peña bobblehead and replica championship rings.

Singleton, 31, last played for the 'Stros when he was a 23-year-old back in 2015.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros have a nationally-televised date with the Orioles in Baltimore on Tuesday night, which also marks AL Player of the Week Framber Valdez's first start since his historic no-hitter nearly a week ago.

The video above is from before the 2023 season, when fans got a first-look at Astros giveaways.

But beyond the hype of a big-time clash between two of the top teams in the American League, the Astros made a couple of significant announcements, including one involving the triumphant Major League return of a former rising star.

And, for the 'Stros fans wondering if Justin Verlander's return figures into future giveaways down the stretch, you're going to want to read on.

Once-promising star returns to Astros roster after 8-year absence

FILE - Houston Astros first baseman Jon Singleton stands in the dugout before the start of a spring training exhibition baseball game on March 15, 2015. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File

Jon Singleton's journey, which saw the budding baseball star admit to drug addiction and later out of the majors, is about to go full circle.

The 31-year-old slugger, who spent two seasons with Houston from 2014 through 2015, was called up to the Astros' roster, the team announced Tuesday.

The ballclub designated utility player Bligh Madris for assignment in a corresponding move to make room for Singleton on the 40-man roster.

Astros fans have closely followed Singleton's road to redemption for nearly the last decade.

A former eighth-round draft pick of Philadelphia in 2009, Singleton was traded to Houston in 2011 and later made his Major League debut in 2014, when he appeared in 95 games as a first baseman and designated hitter.

He was sent down to Triple-A to start 2016, placed on waivers after the season, and later assigned to Double-A for the 2017 season.

But amid his time with the Astros organization, he encountered issues with marijuana use. He first tested positive in June 2012 and copped his second positive test six months later, drawing a 50-game suspension and a stint in rehab.

In 2018, Singleton failed a third test, was suspended for 100 games, and later released by the Astros.

2021 was the beginning of his redemptive arc, starting with appearances in the Mexican League. By the end of that year, he signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he wound up making his Major League return in 2023.

The Brewers designated him for assignment this past June, allowing him to sign as a free agent with the Astros' farm system.

Singleton has 40 hits, 28 runs batted in, and 12 home runs in 33 games with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

In Singleton, manager Dusty Baker gets to utilize another lefthanded slugger in the batting order down the season stretch, next to fellow southpaws Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez. It's not immediately known if Singleton is with the team in Baltimore on Tuesday night.

Remaining 'Stros giveaways announced

Speaking of triumphant returns, Justin Verlander's re-emergence with the Astros had some fans wondering if he figures into any future freebies at Minute Maid Park for the rest of the season.

For those wishing, mark Wednesday, Sept. 13 on your calendar.

A Verlander World Series replica ring giveaway was officially announced among other freebies as part of the September slate of promotions.

World Series ring games have typically taken place on Hump Day, with fans receiving replica jewelry with names like Dusty Baker or Jose Altuve on them.

JV will be one of two ring giveaways left for the season. For those who love a little surprise, a Mystery Replica Ring giveaway will be set for Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Of course, the giveaways come with ticketed admission to a home game, and some freebies are limited.

Here is the list of remaining freebies and their game dates: