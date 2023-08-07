Houston Astros left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hit game in franchise history in a win against the Cleveland Guardians.

No-hitter, no doubts: Astros left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez earns his 1st AL Player of the Week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who else but "La Grasa"?

Framber Valdez's headline-grabbing no-hitter last week against the Cleveland Guardians has earned him the American League Player of the Week, the Houston Astros announced on Monday.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Houston. AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox

Valdez's 93-pitch gem not only earned him his first-ever weekly award of his career, but it also added a second one this season for Houston. Outfielder Chas McCormick earned his in mid-July.

Valdez, who visited the White House on Monday along with his World Series-winning teammates, threw the first complete game shutout no-hitter for an Astros left-handed pitcher in Houston's Aug. 1 victory.

The no-hitter is the first thrown by a single pitcher since Justin Verlander's on Sept. 1, 2019, and the first thrown since the Astros completed a combined effort in the World Series against Philadelphia last season.

It was also the 16th no-hit game in franchise history.

The 29-year-old from the Dominican Republic already owns Major League Baseball's single-season record of 25 straight quality starts, which was set last season.

Valdez is scheduled to start for the Astros when they begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

