No-hitter, no doubts: Astros left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez earns his 1st AL Player of the Week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who else but "La Grasa"?
Framber Valdez's headline-grabbing no-hitter last week against the Cleveland Guardians has earned him the American League Player of the Week, the Houston Astros announced on Monday.
Valdez's 93-pitch gem not only earned him his first-ever weekly award of his career, but it also added a second one this season for Houston. Outfielder Chas McCormick earned his in mid-July.
Valdez, who visited the White House on Monday along with his World Series-winning teammates, threw the first complete game shutout no-hitter for an Astros left-handed pitcher in Houston's Aug. 1 victory.
The no-hitter is the first thrown by a single pitcher since Justin Verlander's on Sept. 1, 2019, and the first thrown since the Astros completed a combined effort in the World Series against Philadelphia last season.
It was also the 16th no-hit game in franchise history.
The 29-year-old from the Dominican Republic already owns Major League Baseball's single-season record of 25 straight quality starts, which was set last season.
Valdez is scheduled to start for the Astros when they begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.
