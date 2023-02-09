Here's when you can get a Jeremy Peña bobblehead and championship rings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros have dropped gems left and right for fans eager to get back to baseball.

On Thursday, they loaded up their equipment for Spring Training in West Palm Beach, Florida - a sure sign that the bats will be cracking again soon.

Pitchers and catchers will report next Thursday, Feb. 16 and position players will report five days later on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Then the Astros shared what this season's tagline will be.

In 2022, it was #LevelUp, and the Astros exceeded that and then some by bringing the World Series title back to the Bayou City.

In 2023, they've declared they're not ready to give up the throne so get ready to see the phrase #Ready2Reign all over Astros Twitter.

But the ballclub wasn't done yet.

In perhaps one of the most anticipated moments for fans ahead of the regular season, the Astros revealed some of their giveaways.

The Astros will host 57 promotional nights for 81 home games. Here are some of the items you can expect fans to line up early for at Minute Maid Park, plus themes and events, so dust off your gear, friends. Promotional giveaways will be for all fans.

Championship Weekend versus the Chicago White Sox

3/30 - Opening Day | Pennant unveil | National broadcast

3/31 - World Series replica trophy giveaway | World Champions Ring Ceremony

4/1 - Jeremy Peña World Series MVP Bobblehead

4/2 - Jeremy Peña replica World Champions ring

Astros players will wear gold jerseys reserved for World Series champions the first two games of the season.

SEE ALSO: Houston Astros raising World Series banner when they face White Sox on Opening Night 2023

Weekly Promotional Events

Monday - Space City

Tuesday - Dollar Dog Night

Wednesday - World Champions replica ring giveaways

Friday - Friday Night Fireworks

Sunday - Kids run the bases *unless a Sunday home game is moved to Sunday Night Baseball, in which case this event would be canceled for that day.

READ MORE: ESPN's 'Sunday Night Baseball' to show 2 early-season Astros games, including World Series rematch

Events and theme nights

3/31 vs. Chicago White Sox - Opening Day Street Fest

4/3 vs. Detroit Tigers - Autism Awareness Night

4/29 vs. Philadelphia Phillies - Faith and Family Night

5/20 vs. Oakland Athletics - Armed Forces Day | Bayou Bash

5/21 vs. Oakland Athletics - Orbit's birthday

6/3 vs. Los Angeles Angels - Girls Night Out presented by Kendra Scott

6/4 vs. Los Angeles Angels - Yoga Day

6/13 vs. Washington Nationals - Star Wars Night

6/16-6/18 vs. Cincinnati Reds - Father's Day Weekend

6/20 vs. New York Mets - Pride Night

7/6 vs. Seattle Mariners - Stranger Things Night

7/9 vs. Seattle Mariners - Princess Day

7/25 vs. Texas Rangers - Hello Kitty Night

7/30 vs. Tampa Bay Rays - Kids Day

8/1 vs. Cleveland Guardians - Peanuts Night

8/2 vs. Cleveland Guardians - Movie Day

8/11-8/13 vs Los Angeles Angels - Hall of Fame weekend (this year's inductees will be Bill Doran and Bill Brown)

8/20 vs. Seattle Mariners - Dog Day

9/10 vs. San Diego Padres - First Responders Day

9/22-9/24 vs. Kansas City Royals - Hispanic Heritage Weekend

9/23 vs. Kansas City Royals - Hispanic Heritage Street Fest

9/24 vs. Kansas City Royals - Fan Appreciation Day

Relive the magic of the Astros World Series parade in the video player above!