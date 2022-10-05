2 men rescued after being stranded on disabled boat, Coast Guard says

SAN LEON, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two boaters who were stranded on a disabled boat near Eagle Point on Monday.

The Galveston Police Department reported an overdue boat at about 2:45 p.m. to the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center, according to watchstanders.

Two men were reportedly aboard a 14-foot a flat bottomed boat and were last heard from at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the Coast Guard, the boat may have been disabled and taking on water near San Leon off Eagle Point.

At 5:30 a.m., a helicopter crew located the boaters about 1,500 yards off Eagle Point and directed the search crew to rescue them.

The Galveston Police Department boat crew helped in securing the boat parallel to the dock at Eagle Point Marina in San Leon.

"If you're heading out on the water, please remember to file a float plan," Sector Houston-Galveston Command Duty Officer Jay Schroeder said. "These two men were incredibly fortunate to be found. The quick launch of our assets and the teamwork among our crews helped in the timeliness of this rescue."