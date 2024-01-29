Floods in Liberty County wash out Texaco Road and prompt water rescue in Dayton Lakes Estate

LIBERTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Skyeye captured video of flooding that washed out Texaco Road east of Highway 90 in Liberty County Monday morning.

It happened in the Dayton Lakes area along the Trinity River. The area has been at a major flood stage, and according to officials, floods are not expected to retreat until Wednesday.

After last week's heavy rain, multiple rivers in southeast Texas are still flooding.

Several homes can be seen underwater with waters as high as their rooftops.

The damage to Texaco Road has blocked several homes from accessing key routes to drive in and out of the area.

On Sunday afternoon, officials reported that three people were rescued from floods in the Dayton Lakes Estates.

The Texas Task Force and Kenefick Volunteer Fire Department worked together to rescue the victims. No injuries were reported.

The fire department's captain told ABC13 that although residents of the area are accustomed to floods, they needed to be rescued after their vehicle flooded on a trip to gather supplies.

More rain is expected at the end of the week, which could further impact floods.