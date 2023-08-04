Texas DPS offers $4,000 reward for Houston man named featured fugitive for month of August

Neighbors of accused killer describe interactions with him

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man wanted in connection to the murder of his estranged wife was named the Featured Fugitive of the month, according to a release by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant in February for 53-year-old Johnny Wilson, who is listed on Texas' 10 Most Wanted list.

ABC13 has extensively covered Wilson's path since it began in 2018.

Wilson was charged in 2018 after his wife, 29-year-old Charine Young, went missing on Nov. 10 of that year. Young was last seen alive after stopping at Wilson's apartment shortly after their 11-year-old son's football game.

Young's family told ABC13 that the pair were in the process of getting a divorce.

Court documents reveal that investigators found cleaning supplies, a bucket, and evidence of blood stains inside his apartment, subsequently leading to Wilson being charged.

Surveillance video also showed him removing a large object from his apartment and placing it in his trunk.

Officials continued the search for the woman and Wilson for days before Young's heavily decomposed body was found partially clothed under vegetation in a ditch nearly 175 miles outside Houston in Richland, Texas, in December 2018.

Deputies confirmed she died as a result of being shot several times.

In January 2019, two months after Young's disappearance, Wilson was arrested by a task force in Las Vegas while staying at a hotel under an alias.

Wilson reportedly bonded out of jail under conditions that he'd wear an ankle monitor, but according to officials, it has since been possibly damaged or removed.

Wilson is described as a Black man who is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 240 pounds. In addition to Houston, he has ties to St. Landry Parish in Louisiana, including the Opelousas and Washington areas.

The reward for Wilson was increased to $4,000 for information leading to his capture if tips are received this month.

Anyone with information can provide them to authorities using one of the three methods listed below and be eligible for cash rewards:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a tip through the Texas DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a tip via Facebook by clicking the "Submit a Tip" link, located under the "About" section.

All tips given will be anonymous.