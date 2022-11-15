Woman identifies Maserati passenger killed in violent hit-and-run car crash as her son

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the passengers in a Maserati who was killed in a violent crash over the weekend near Midtown has been identified as a 26-year-old man from Deer Park, according to his family.

Krystal Lopez told ABC13 that her son, Johnny Aguilar, was one of two people who died in the Sunday morning crash. Lopez was out of state when it happened and had to rush home.

"I don't feel that it's real, not yet. I feel like he's going to," Lopez said. "I feel like they made a mistake and that's not him."

According to Houston police, a blue Maserati and a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee were speeding down West Dallas when the Jeep hit the sportscar and caused it to crash into a utility pole an old restaurant patio. The Jeep also crashed into a utility pole farther down the street.

Two people in the Maserati died at the scene and one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The driver ran off, police said, but later returned to the scene with family members.

No one in the Jeep stayed behind.

"I don't know why they ran off or why they were going so fast. I don't know why but I just hope that whatever is supposed to happen, happens and they are caught and pay for what they've done," Lopez, who is asking for prayers, said.

She said her son was a hard worker. She talked to him Saturday. She said he just wanted to go out before he had to start a seven-day work shift.

"I'm going to miss him," Lopez said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses.

Anyone with information on the identity of the occupants of the Jeep is urged to contact Houston Police Department's hit-and-run unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

