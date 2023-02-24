Deputies said the man did not survive a gunshot wound to the chest as he was found dead at the scene. Here is what led up the shooting.

Murder charges dismissed against man arrested after deadly 2021 bar shooting in north Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly a year and a half after a man was shot to death at a bar in north Harris County, murder charges have been dropped against the man accused of firing the gun.

The victim, Joe Becerra, was involved in an altercation between two other individuals at Micheladas El Guero on Airline Drive in September 2021, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

When things turned physical, one of the individuals pulled out a pistol and shot the victim several times, deputies said.

Becerra was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the suspect then left the bar and shot at another person in the parking lot before taking off in a black Hummer.

At the time, investigators identified Manuel Reyes as the shooter. They said witnesses inside the bar identified him as the suspect. Reyes was arrested later that evening, charged with murder, and given a $150,000 bond.

On Thursday, the court filed a motion to dismiss the murder charge against Reyes due to "insufficient evidence of defendant's guilt."

It was unclear if anyone else would be charged with Becerra's murder.