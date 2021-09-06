deadly shooting

Arrest made after man was shot and killed during fight at bar in N. Harris Co.

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot to death after fight breaks out at bar on Airline Drive

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies arrested a man who was on the run after another man was shot to death at a bar in north Harris County on Sunday afternoon.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, an altercation broke out between the shooting victim and two other individuals at the bar on Airline Drive just before 2 p.m.

When things turned physical, one of the individuals pulled out a pistol and shot the victim, identified as Joe Becerra, several times.



Becerra was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the shooting, Gonzalez said the suspect left the bar and shot at another person in the parking lot.

Deputies identified the shooter as Manuel Reyes.

Reyes was spotted driving the black Hummer he fled the scene in Sunday night and was taken into custody, Gonzalez said.

He was charged with murder and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Authorities said they had reason to believe Becerra and Reyes knew each other to some extent.

The video above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycrimedeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting
Criminal charges 'on the table' in deadly shooting on 'Rust' set: DA
'Rust' armorer said loading blanks was 'scariest thing' in podcast
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News