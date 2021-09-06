Arrest made after man was shot and killed during fight at bar in N. Harris Co.

Update to fatal shooting on Airline: it appears Joe Becerra had become involved in an altercation w two other individuals inside the business. When things turned physical, one of the individuals produced a pistol and shot Becerra several times. The suspect exited the business, https://t.co/QsjEfAN2bE — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 6, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies arrested a man who was on the run after another man was shot to death at a bar in north Harris County on Sunday afternoon.According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, an altercation broke out between the shooting victim and two other individuals at the bar on Airline Drive just before 2 p.m.When things turned physical, one of the individuals pulled out a pistol and shot the victim, identified as Joe Becerra, several times.Becerra was pronounced dead at the scene.After the shooting, Gonzalez said the suspect left the bar and shot at another person in the parking lot.Deputies identified the shooter as Manuel Reyes.Reyes was spotted driving the black Hummer he fled the scene in Sunday night and was taken into custody, Gonzalez said.He was charged with murder and booked into the Harris County Jail.Authorities said they had reason to believe Becerra and Reyes knew each other to some extent.