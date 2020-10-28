HOUSTON, Texas -- Just in time for the holiday, Amazon is doing a mega-seasonal hiring event, which includes new jobs available in Houston.According to a release, the company is adding 100,000 new seasonal jobs across the U.S. and Canada, to complement its regular full- and part-time positions. Some 2,800 of those positions are in the greater Houston area.These seasonal jobs, which have become an annual event, offer opportunities for pay incentives, benefits, and a possible longer-term career should the employee be interested; or it can simply be extra income during the holiday season.