UPS offering short-term jobs with benefits in Houston area

Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $21 per hour. Both package handler jobs and driver helper jobs start at $14.50 per hour.
According to the UPS, 35% of seasonal workers were later hired for a permanent position when the holidays were over, and nearly a third of the company's U.S. workforce started in seasonal positions.
Seasonal employees are eligible for benefits, healthcare and retirement benefits, up to $25,000 in tuition assistance, and can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.
The local UPS facilities that are hiring include:
- Willowbrook, 11802 N Gessnar Road, Houston, TX 77064
- Stafford, 13922 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX 77477
- Baytown, 5421 E Fwy, Baytown, TX 77521
- Beaumont, 3755 Washington Blvd, Beaumont, TX 77705
- Port Arthur, 6751 Procter St, Port Arthur, TX 77642
- Bryan, 2730 Osborn Ln, Bryan, TX 77803
- Conroe, 9641 Pozos Ln, Conroe, TX 77303
- Sweetwater, 8330 Sweetwater Lane, Houston, TX 77037
- Mykawa, 7110 Mykawa Rd, Houston, TX 77033
- Angelton, 113 West Cemetery Rd, Angelton, TX 77515
- League City, 1314 Link Rd SH96, League City, TX 77573
- Texas City, 10 Main St, La Marque, TX 77568
Nationally, UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees so anyone outside the Houston area is also recommended to apply. Interested applicants can apply at the UPS website.
