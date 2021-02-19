Jimmy Kimmel joins ABC13 campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

Thank you @JimmyKimmelLive for mentioning @abc13houston text-to-give campaign! @abc13houston we appreciate your continued support of providing food for better lives in our community! https://t.co/L4mVUtQkoc — Houston Food Bank (@HoustonFoodBank) February 19, 2021

OPEN FOR VOLUNTEERS STARTING 2/19

One of our biggest needs will be volunteers to help sort and pack food for distribution as people work to recover from impacts of this winter storm. It is easy to register online at https://t.co/kA9eXLMb2s pic.twitter.com/sHwNVrpKOg — Houston Food Bank (@HoustonFoodBank) February 18, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As residents across southeast Texas recover from this week's historic winter storms,gave victims in need a big boost Thursday night during its opening monologue.Jimmy Kimmel devoted the beginning of Thursday's show to the headlines unfolding in Texas, as thousands are still struggling with power and water outages, in addition to damage from burst pipes days after two winter storms hit the state.Kimmel also gave ABC13 Houston's campaign benefiting storm victims a lift, asking his audience toto donate directly to Houston Food Bank. Anyone who texts that number can contribute a gift of any amount.As of 8:30 a.m. CST, more than 220,000 meals have been donated by ABC13 andviewers.Earlier Thursday, Houston Food Bank reopened its doors to volunteers, who immediately went to work sorting, packing and distributing pallets of storm relief for thousands in need.The storms have left the state inas freezing temperatures and dangerous road conditions have disrupted the supply chain to Texas grocery stores.Multiple deaths have been attributed to the storms after the coldest February temperatures in 122 years moved into Houston on Monday and Tuesday, including theand as many asThe Houston Food Bank tweeted Thursday it is also in urgent need of volunteers to help move food and other resources out of its warehouses to hundreds of partner food pantries and assistance ministries. If you would like to help, you can