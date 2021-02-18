Winter storm power loss likely factored into 11-year-old Conroe boy's death, family says

The family of Cristian Pavon says they lost power on Sunday night going into Monday morning.
His family all bundled up to get warm. Then, on Tuesday, he passed away.
His aunt, Jaliza Yera, said Cristian was found unresponsive around 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon. His family called her. She went over to the house.
A relative tried to preform CPR. Then, Yera called 911. Cristian had passed away.
The family says he had no known underlying health conditions. While the cause of death hasn't been determined yet, the family feels the cold weather is a contributing factor.
The day before, he was just being a kid, playing in the snow.
"It's very heartbreaking," said Jaliza Yera.
Cristian's death is one of many across the Houston area in the midst of the winter storm crisis. Eyewitness News is looking at the tragedies tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
SEE ALSO: At least 2 people dead due to exposure to frigid temperatures, Galveston County judge confirms
Follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.