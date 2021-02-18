Winter storm power loss likely factored into 11-year-old Conroe boy's death, family says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10348829" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> From the deaths to the amount of people without power, this is what Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said as the state of Texas is in its third day of a winter storm.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Conroe family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old boy who died when his family's home lost power.The family of Cristian Pavon says they lost power on Sunday night going into Monday morning.His family all bundled up to get warm. Then, on Tuesday, he passed away.His aunt, Jaliza Yera, said Cristian was found unresponsive around 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon. His family called her. She went over to the house.A relative tried to preform CPR. Then, Yera called 911. Cristian had passed away.The family says he had no known underlying health conditions. While the cause of death hasn't been determined yet, the family feels the cold weather is a contributing factor.The day before, he was just being a kid, playing in the snow."It's very heartbreaking," said Jaliza Yera.