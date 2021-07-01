Meet Jimmie Allen: Special Guest at Shell Freedom over Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As this year's Academy of Country Music Awards Best New Male Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen already knows how to charm a reporter."I'm like a W list celebrity, you know, I'm not even a T-list celebrity yet," he laughed.That's not exactly what I'd call him. Jimmie's debut single, "Best Shot," hit number one on the country charts. And so did his second single, "Make Me Want To." Just in the past month, Jimmie has performed for Garth Brooks and collaborated with Elton John. In the next few weeks, he has a new album and his first children's book coming out.We met up with him before his performance at Shell Freedom over Texas honoring frontline heroes on the Fourth of July."I'm just looking forward to shows finally coming back. Oh my God," he said. "And just being able to see so many people that struggled this last year, like bands and crews that struggled, be able to financially get back to where they were."It's been a tough year for so many, especially those whose livelihoods rely on crowds.But, for Jimmie, it was also a year of grounding, and spending time with his growing family."I got a seven year old son, a one year old daughter. My wife's pregnant now with another girl," he said. "I got to spend a lot of time with them, you know, over the last year and a half."Jimmie lives in Nashville with his family, and he's neighbors with Shell Freedom Over Texas headliner, Lee Brice."I've known Lee for a long time and he's into musical theater, just like I am," Jimmie said. "We'll go see shows together, his family and mine at a Tennessee Performing Arts Center."As for what you can expect when Jimmie takes the stage, your guess is as good as mine."I don't want to give people something to expect because you can get bored real quick, you know?" he said. "When people think they've kind of nailed down with the rest of my show's going to be like, we just completely change gears ad hit with something else."