SHSU national champ Jevon Leon returns to his roots at Hastings HS

By Joseph Gleason
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You truly never forget where you came from, and that sentiment rings true for defensive lineman and Sam Houston State University national champion Jevon Leon.

Leon returned to his roots Tuesday and delivered an important message to the Bears football team at his alma mater Hastings High School.



"I'm glad to be back home," said Leon. "Seeing my coaches, my family, it's a great feeling coming back home and just show love to the people back here. Everybody's just happy for me that we won a [national championship], especially for me and my parents. My parents are really happy that we accomplished this and next year, we're going to accomplish it again."



The Bearkats beat South Dakota State last week, giving Texas its first NCAA Football Championship Subdivision winner since the tournament began.



It's the first FCS title in school history after the Bearkats lost in back-to-back title games in 2011 and 2012, according to SHSU.

Leon, who's currently a sophomore, has earned All-American honors in his first two years at Sam Houston.



He said he owes his family at Hastings for developing his power work ethic. Leon said aside from the hours spent in the gym and watching films, he values his mental health.

"It's all about mental," he said. "Our coach preached that every day. It's about mental - if you put your mind to it and do what you want to do, then you can do anything you want."

