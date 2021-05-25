SHSU national champ Jevon Leon returns to his roots at Hastings HS

Leon returned to his roots Tuesday and delivered an important message to the Bears football team at his alma mater Hastings High School.
Channel 13’s Joe Gleason came out to cover members of Sam Houston’s National Championship team coming back to Alief @BearkatsFB @EleasahAnderson @Jaydaawg01 @AliefHastingsFB @AliefTaylor_FB @joeagleason @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/43Qg6dYZ45— Alief ISD (@AliefISD) May 25, 2021
"I'm glad to be back home," said Leon. "Seeing my coaches, my family, it's a great feeling coming back home and just show love to the people back here. Everybody's just happy for me that we won a [national championship], especially for me and my parents. My parents are really happy that we accomplished this and next year, we're going to accomplish it again."
GREAT catching up with @BearkatsFB NATIONAL CHAMPION @Jaydaawg01 at Hastings today. Jevon has worked hard to accomplish what he's earned. (2X All-American) - He delivered a great message to the @AliefHastingsFB team.@abc13houston @__CoachRod @AliefISD #txhsfb #EatEmUpKats pic.twitter.com/zjOP3iK5eZ— Joe Gleason (@joeagleason) May 25, 2021
The Bearkats beat South Dakota State last week, giving Texas its first NCAA Football Championship Subdivision winner since the tournament began.
It's the first FCS title in school history after the Bearkats lost in back-to-back title games in 2011 and 2012, according to SHSU.
Leon, who's currently a sophomore, has earned All-American honors in his first two years at Sam Houston.
2 Freshman all-Americans joined by 2 Sophomore all-Americans for the Kats #EatEmUpKats pic.twitter.com/C1IPC139Kd— Sam Houston Football (@BearkatsFB) May 19, 2021
He said he owes his family at Hastings for developing his power work ethic. Leon said aside from the hours spent in the gym and watching films, he values his mental health.
"It's all about mental," he said. "Our coach preached that every day. It's about mental - if you put your mind to it and do what you want to do, then you can do anything you want."
