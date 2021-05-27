abc13 plus alief

Cuts and community: Alief barber Chris Conley

ALIEF, Texas (KTRK) -- Chris Conley has always loved cutting hair.

"I've been doing it since I was 15," said Conley. "I started out in the garage."

Conley's professional career didn't begin in a barber shop. He worked for the United States Postal Service and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice before going to barber school in 1998.

"I got my license and never looked back," he said.

Conley cuts hair at GQ Barber Shop on Bissonnet, and customers love his artistry and attention to detail.

"He really cares about his craft," said Robert Thomas, who gets his haircut from Conley. "He's not just in it for the money."

In addition to cutting hair, Conley has also gained a reputation for being someone who cares deeply about his clients.

"I get advice from Chris like a big brother," said Thomas. "He really cares about the people."

Conley's reason for caring about his customers is simple.

"I don't know who some of these young men talk to when they leave my chair," Conley said. "But I felt like it was my obligation as a barber to let them know to dream big."

Conley says he wants whoever sits in his chair to know they can be great. "He's a staple in the Alief community," Thomas said. "He's just a down-hearted good guy."
