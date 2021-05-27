abc13 plus alief

ABC13's virtual job fair features more than 2,000 jobs in Alief

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a month, boosted unemployment benefits in Texas will end, but ABC13 is offering a way for you to get a job quickly.

On Thursday, Eyewitness News hosted its weekly virtual job fair in partnership with Workforce Solutions.



We featured more than 2,000 positions with an emphasis on the Alief community. Some of the positions pay more than $30 an hour.

To participate, be sure to have a resume ready. You can also create a free profile on the state's jobs website.

"These employers are looking to hire right away," said Workforce Solutions office manager Andre Azard. "If you attend those virtual job fairs, you'll be able to hear about those opportunities and be able to submit your information to get that new job."

As those boosted benefits come to a close soon, experts said you shouldn't wait until then to look for a job.

It can take several weeks to go through the interview process and complete paperwork. If you're not sure where to start, you can attend our virtual job fair or reach out to Workforce Solutions.

"We're assisting customers with job search," Azard said. "Maybe you're needing interviewing skills, you want your resume looked over, [or] maybe you're thinking about going into a different career. We have a lot of services with your next chapter in your life."

To preview the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website and look for the "As Seen On ABC13" section.

One of the businesses looking to fill positions is Cantina Laredo, which is located just north of Alief.

"Many, many times, we run without a dishwasher," said owner John Vargas, who recently reopened the restaurant. "I'm back there washing dishes. I'm back there doing whatever it takes, cleaning tables. Just got to help out in every way that I can."

WATCH: Alief restaurant gets 2nd chance after closing during COVID
EMBED More News Videos

Since closing because of the pandemic, the problem for this restaurant is not getting people, but getting employees. This week, they're holding a job fair in hopes to hire more people.



Vargas thought finding money to reopen his business would be the hard part. He didn't realize finding help would be so difficult, even after increasing pay.

"Some of these servers are making up to $10 an hour as a server," Vargas said. "We're looking for bartenders. That's the great pay right there."

You can also stream Thursday's job fair on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

