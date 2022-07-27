Suspect charged, wanted for killing the new boyfriend of his child's mother, HPD says

A man accused of shooting the new boyfriend of his child's mother to death at an apartment on Holly Hall is still on the run.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of shooting the new boyfriend of his child's mother to death at an apartment complex in the Texas Medical Center has been charged and is still on the loose, police said.

The video above is from a previous report.

Records show that the suspect, Jerry Williams, 47, is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Officers were called at about 8:25 a.m. on July 20 to the 2600 block of Holly Hall.

The woman and her 37-year-old boyfriend, Jeremy Johnson, were asleep in the apartment when police said her ex, Williams, barged his way into the unit. Detectives are still investigating how Williams got inside.

Once inside, police said Williams shot Johnson after a brief verbal exchange and then kidnapped the woman. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

It was unclear where he took her, but Williams stepped out of the vehicle after some time, and the woman managed to gain control of it and drove to the Houston Police Department's southwest substation to report the crime.

The child that the woman and Williams share was not inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, police said.

While Williams remains on the loose, police said they were able to recover his vehicle. They did not disclose where it was found.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jerry Williams or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Jerry Williams, 47, was charged and wanted in the fatal shooting of the new boyfriend of his child's mother at an apartment complex on July 20.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.