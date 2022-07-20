Man kills his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at apartment near Texas Medical Center, HPD says

Homicide detectives are en route to 2626 Holly Hall after a male was found with a gunshot wound about 8:25 a.m.



Male deceased at the scene.



No other info as the investigation is on going. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/MrHrnJt8Xf — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 20, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman's new boyfriend was shot to death by the father of her child at an apartment complex in the Texas Medical Center, police said.Officers were called at about 8:25 a.m. Wednesday to the 2600 block of Holly Hall.Police said the woman's ex forced himself into the apartment and shot the woman's new boyfriend.The woman made her way to the Houston Police Department's southwest substation after the suspect forced her to leave.HPD's homicide investigators were on the way to the scene.It was unclear if the child the suspect and woman have together was at the apartment at the time of the shooting.