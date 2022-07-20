man killed

Man kills his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at apartment near Texas Medical Center, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman's new boyfriend was shot to death by the father of her child at an apartment complex in the Texas Medical Center, police said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Officers were called at about 8:25 a.m. Wednesday to the 2600 block of Holly Hall.

Police said the woman's ex forced himself into the apartment and shot the woman's new boyfriend.

The woman made her way to the Houston Police Department's southwest substation after the suspect forced her to leave.

HPD's homicide investigators were on the way to the scene.

It was unclear if the child the suspect and woman have together was at the apartment at the time of the shooting.



For news updates, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimedeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingapartmentman killedman shotdomestic violence
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Man who died crashed after he was shot by carjacking victim, HPD says
Man walking dog finds victim dead from gunshot near North Shore HS
Man killed in dog attack remembered as 'joyful' and 'full of life'
Pack of pit bulls kill 71-year-old man in Fort Bend Co., sheriff says
TOP STORIES
16-year-old being chased by dog killed in hit-and-run in Alief
Man who died crashed after he was shot by carjacking victim, HPD says
Family of late Rockets scout settles wrongful death lawsuit
Man walking dog finds victim dead from gunshot near North Shore HS
Glimmer of hope for rain in your 10-day forecast
Uvalde shooter exhibited 'almost every warning sign,' expert says
Sesame Place to undergo bias training after calls of racism
Show More
Man flags down Uber driver for help after getting shot, HPD says
Mega Millions drawing yields no jackpot winner; prize grows to $630M
6 Turpin siblings file lawsuit alleging 'severe abuse' in foster care
Blue Angels select first female fighter jet demonstration pilot
Biden to announce new actions on climate change
More TOP STORIES News