Woman wanted for questioning in deadly stabbing at apartment complex in southeast Houston, HPD says

The couple had not been dating for long and did not live at the apartments, police said. Their mutual friend said they were there helping him move out.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is wanted for questioning after a man was stabbed to death at an apartment complex in southeast Houston, police said.

Police initially said the victim's girlfriend stabbed him and fled the scene. Now, they released a photo of a woman, Jeanette Staton, who investigators call a "person of interest."

A new couple got into a "big" argument when the girlfriend allegedly stabbed him to death, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened on Thursday at about 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of Redford Street at The Redford Apartments off the Gulf Freeway.

Staton, 43, has not been charged in the incident at this time. HPD wants to speak to Staton about any information she might have regarding the argument.

Investigators said the couple was there helping a mutual friend pack because he was getting ready to move. That friend told the police he heard everything.

"They were in a back room. Our witness says he heard an argument, unknown what they were arguing about. The female stabbed the male one time in the chest," HPD Lt. R. Willkens said.

The friend said he walked in to find the girlfriend attempting to stop the bleeding. They called 911, but the girlfriend took off, police said.

The boyfriend, 41, who is pending verification, died at the hospital.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Staton or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

