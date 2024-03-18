Student with down syndrome inspires at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

All year, William Wolfe raised his steer named after the Harry Potter character Sirius Black. His family said it was his best showing yet at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

All year, William Wolfe raised his steer named after the Harry Potter character Sirius Black. His family said it was his best showing yet at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

All year, William Wolfe raised his steer named after the Harry Potter character Sirius Black. His family said it was his best showing yet at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

All year, William Wolfe raised his steer named after the Harry Potter character Sirius Black. His family said it was his best showing yet at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- William Wolfe II shined bright at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. This was the last year the senior from Brock, Texas showed animals.

His Uncle Evan Arlington said Friday was the best day he ever showed, "He had fun doing it, that was the biggest part of it, him walking out there and having fun. I'm super duper proud of him," Arlington shared.

William has down syndrome and was drawn to animals since he was a toddler. At school, he has participated in 4H and FFA, showing pigs for ten years and steer for two years. This past year, he worked year-round taking care of his Angus named Sirius Black.

"He's a great icon in a lighthouse for what people can do when given the opportunity and the support," Mom Barbi Beard-Wolfe said.

Click the video above to see the story.