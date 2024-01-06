Woman accused of shooting her father now charged for murdering another man with the same weapon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- 23-year-old Jaysie Parker-Jones, previously accused of shooting her father, is now accused of murdering a man in November.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Parker-Jones shot her father, 48-year-old Ronald Parker, several times at an apartment on Ella Boulevard Wednesday evening.

The sheriff's office says this all happened in front of the victim's 12-year-old son, who is Jaysie's younger brother.

According to sources close to the investigation, when authorities ran the gun used in that shooting through a ballistics database, they found it was connected to a murder that happened back in November.

On Friday, Parker-Jones was charged with the murder of 43-year-old Kenneth Johnson. According to the sheriff's office, he was found dead in a warehouse parking lot on Airtex Drive on the morning of Nov. 10.

Several members of Johnson's family, including two of his brothers told ABC13 they didn't know the woman accused of murdering him, nor do they have any idea why this happened.

According to his brothers, Kenneth was kind, adventurous, and loved photography and his dogs.

Parker-Jones is currently in the Harris County Jail and is due in court on Monday, Jan. 8.

