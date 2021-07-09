Houston Dynamo

Houston Dynamo FC CEO Jamey Rootes steps down after 2 weeks in role

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jamey Rootes, the former Houston Texans president and recently-hired CEO of the Dynamo, has stepped down from his role after two weeks, the football club announced Friday.

"It is with great regret that Houston Dynamo Football Club announce that Jamey Rootes will step down, effective immediately, as CEO. Due to personal reasons, Jamey will take a leave of absence from the organization. We ask that Jamey's privacy be respected during this time," the statement read.

The announcement of his role as CEO came during a press conference on June 22 when Ted Segal was welcomed as the new majority owner.

Now, John Walker, the president of the club, will continue to "manage and execute the growth initiatives."

The club also said they look forward to welcoming Rootes back as a senior advisor to Segal and the organization.

The Dynamo have won two MLS Cup championships, a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and four conference championships in its first 16 seasons.

