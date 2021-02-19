disaster relief

Former Houston Rockets James Harden, Russell Westbrook offer the mayor their help

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Although these former Houston athletes are no longer showcasing their talents in Houston, that doesn't mean they've lost love for the city.

Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed Friday during a press conference that former Rockets' James Harden and Russell Westbrook offered to help the city during this time of need.

"Once a Houstonian, always a Houstonian," Turner said.

Though it's not clear what efforts they offered, Harden did try to do his part in sharing relief aid opportunities in the Houston area to his Instagram.

"Anyone in Houston who needs water, pull up ASAP," he wrote in a post he shared with details to a water giveaway on Almeda Road.

And it's not just old players trying to come to the city's rescue. New Houston Rocket John Wall has shown how much he cares about his new home and its people by contributing 500 meals from Whataburger to the families taking shelter at Mattress Mack's Gallery Furniture. Mattress Mack became a hometown hero when he opened up his furniture store to shelter those left without power or heat from record-breaking winter storms.



The point guard posted the message above to his Instagram Thursday. It was one Whataburger manager who responded and aided him in this amazing task to feed hundreds of hungry people.

SEE RELATED STORIES:

Astros' Carlos Correa creates fundraiser to aid Houstonians following the storm

US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston after raising $2M for Texas relief in under 24 hours

These are the places giving out free water due to outages
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonsylvester turnerwinter stormathletesfooddisaster reliefweatherwhataburgersevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISASTER RELIEF
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston after raising $2M for Texas
Another Houston Astro joins disaster relief efforts with a fundraiser
Pres. Biden to sign major disaster declaration and visit Texas
Astros' Alex Bregman to host water distribution event Saturday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter storm death toll reaches 22 in southeast Texas
Pres. Biden to sign major disaster declaration and visit Texas
Why is it still hard to find gas around Houston?
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston after raising $2M for Texas
Lt. Gov. promises investigation into ERCOT's storm ready promise
Temporary purchase limits placed at H-E-B stores
These are the places giving out free water due to outages
Show More
Pipe-bursting temperatures expected again overnight
Energy emergency ends for Texas power grid
Another Houston Astro joins disaster relief efforts with a fundraiser
'Disasters within the disaster': Hospitals face compounding crisis
Astros' Alex Bregman to host water distribution event Saturday
More TOP STORIES News