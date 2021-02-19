Former Houston Rockets James Harden, Russell Westbrook offer the mayor their help

Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed Friday during a press conference that former Rockets' James Harden and Russell Westbrook offered to help the city during this time of need.
"Once a Houstonian, always a Houstonian," Turner said.
Though it's not clear what efforts they offered, Harden did try to do his part in sharing relief aid opportunities in the Houston area to his Instagram.
"Anyone in Houston who needs water, pull up ASAP," he wrote in a post he shared with details to a water giveaway on Almeda Road.
And it's not just old players trying to come to the city's rescue. New Houston Rocket John Wall has shown how much he cares about his new home and its people by contributing 500 meals from Whataburger to the families taking shelter at Mattress Mack's Gallery Furniture. Mattress Mack became a hometown hero when he opened up his furniture store to shelter those left without power or heat from record-breaking winter storms.
The point guard posted the message above to his Instagram Thursday. It was one Whataburger manager who responded and aided him in this amazing task to feed hundreds of hungry people.
