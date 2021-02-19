These are the places giving out free water due to outages

As a result of the water issues, Houston is expected to remain under a boil water notice through Monday, Feb. 22. But many other cities' residents are suffering, lacking water to even boil.
You can find the latest on the boil water notices here.
Starting Friday, many places are offering free water or opening water stations. We've compiled a list. It will be updated with new information as we get it.
Friday, Feb. 19
City of Houston bottled water distribution
10:30 a.m.
*note: There has been a time change due to the overwhelming demand. The city originally said water would be distributed at 11:30 a.m.*
Delmar Stadium
2020 Mangum Rd.
Houston, TX 77092
Harris Co. Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia has opened water stations on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20. They are on a first come, first serve basis. You're asked to bring your own containers.
All of the following stations run from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
North Shore Rotary Park - 14000 Force St, Houston, TX 77015
Leonel Castillo Community Center - 2101 South St., Houston, TX 77009
Clear Lake Park - 5001 Nasa Pkwy, Seabrook, TX 77586
Sylvan Beach Park - 636 N Bayshore Dr. La Porte, TX 77571
Bill Crowley Park - 5100 Lauder Rd., Houston, TX 77039
Jim & Joann Fonteno Park - 14350 Wallisville Rd., Houston, TX 77049
Riley Community Center - 808 1/2 Magnolia, Barrett, TX 77532
Crosby Community Center - 409 Hare Rd., Crosby, TX 77532
For those residents who need water, Commissioner @AdrianGarciaHTX is opening six #waterstations starting tomorrow at 10 AM. This is on a first come, first serve basis. Please bring your containers. #hounews pic.twitter.com/P4LJnr5aVi— Harris County Commissioner Pct 2 (@HarrisCoPct2) February 19, 2021
Channelview Independent School District announced a water distribution starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19 at Jim Fonteno Park located at 14350 1/2 Wallisville Road in Houston. On Saturday, Feb 20., a food giveaway will be held at Grayson Community Center at 13828 Corpus Christi Street in Houston at 10:00 a.m.
At 2:10 p.m., the City of La Marque announced a water bottle distribution at Fire Station #2 on Bayou Road, next to City Hall for Friday, Feb. 19.
Pasadena city officials said they will begin water distribution at 3 p.m. at the Pasadena Convention Center located at 7902 Fairmont Parkway on Friday.
The City of Galveston will begin distributing water Friday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. in two locations: the parking lot of Schlitterbahn located at 2109 Lockheed Street in Galveston and the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Do not arrive before 10 a.m.
Galveston also posted a list of Port-A-Potty restrooms for residents who don't have water in their homes.
Jamaica Beach police department said they have drinking water available for residents to pick up on Friday, Feb. 19 at City Hall.
The City of Angleton will be hosting a water distribution on Friday, Feb. 19 at the Angleton Recreation Center located at 1601 N. Valderas beginning at 2 p.m.
A bottled water distribution is being held at KTSU Radio Station from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It's drive-thru only and free until supplies last. The radio station is located at 3988 Tierwester Street/Parking Lot M.
District C will host a water distribution on Friday at 3 p.m. at the W. Gray MultiServce Center at 1475 W. Gray Street.
District F in Alief is hosting a bottled water and food distribution event at 3 p.m. at Iglesia Rios de Aceite (Rivers of Oil Church) at 12500 Corona Ln.
More locations:
- Greenhouse International Church: 200 Greens Road, 77067
- New Faith Baptist Church N.E.: 8955 North Wayside Dr., 77028
- Garden Oaks Church of Christ: 4926 North Shepherd Dr., 77018
- Kingdom Builder Cathedral: 8146 East Houston, 77028
- J Robinson, SR Community Center: 1422 Ledwicke, 77029
- Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church: 3015 N MacGregor Way, 77004
- Bethel Institutional Baptist: 5530 Selinsky, 77048
- Mt. Hebron Missionary Baptist Church: 7817 Calhoun, 77033
- St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church: 8309 Brandon Street, 77051
- West Houston Assistance Ministries (WHAM): 10501 Meadowglen Dr, 77042 - Friday 11 a.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m.
- Church at the Cross: 3835 S. Dairy Ashford, 77082 - Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
- Townwood Park: 3402 Simsbrook Drive, 77045
- Fountain Life Center: 14083 S Main, 77035
More water is available now at Fountain Life Center 14083 Main Street, Houston 77035. We will be here until the final 4 pallets are gone. Stay warm, stay safe and be kind! #DistrictK pic.twitter.com/O0NTbH4PFQ— Martha Castex-Tatum (@MarthacastexT) February 19, 2021
Harris County Precinct 4 will distribute non-potable water to county residents in need from noon to 5 p.m. Supplies are limited to 10 gallons per person. Recipients must bring their own appropriate container (milk jugs, ice chest, etc.)
- Burroughs Park: 9738 Huffsmith Road, Tomball, 77375
- Levy Park: 3801 Eastside St., Houston, 77098
- Humble Civic Center: 8233 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble, 77338
- Barbara Bush Library: 6817 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, 77379
- Trini Mendenhall Sosa Community Center: 1414 Wirt Rd, Houston, 77055
Saturday, Feb. 20
Montgomery County Precinct Two in partnership with the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, The City of Magnolia and the Magnolia Cowboy Church will have two water distributions on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m.
The sites are located at:
Magnolia Cowboy Church
23245 Glenmont Estates Blvd.
Magnolia, TX 77355
Magnolia City Hall
18111 Buddy Riley Blvd.
Magnolia, TX 77354
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee along with Pastor Michael Pender will host a water distribution event on Saturday, Feb. 20 starting at 12 p.m. at 12512 Walters Road in Houston.
The City of Pasadena will be distributing water on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at La Iglesia Del Pueblo located at 1600 Pasadena Boulevard.
Fort Bend County Judge KP George and the Houston Food Bank have partnered to launch a food and water distribution.
It's Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at 910 Brand Lane in Stafford.
A food and water distribution is planned at 9 a.m. at the Church of Christ at 3835 S. Dairy Ashford Dr.
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan are partnering with the Astros Foundation and Brothers Produce to host a water distribution event at Astros Youth Academy from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Distribution will be limited to two cases of water per car. Astros Youth Academy is located at 2801 S. Victory Drive.
If you can't make it to any of the events, you may also want to try office supply stores, liquor stores, drug stores, hardware stores and sporting goods stores.
If you are disabled or do not have reliable transportation to get to the water sites, you can sign up to have it delivered through CrowdSource Rescue.
Sunday, Feb. 21
The Astros Foundation is teaming up with a number of partners to host its second water distribution event, set to take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 21 at Butler Stadium13755 S. Main Street in Houston.
RELATED STORIES:
What happens if you drink water, but you didn't boil it?
What Texans should know when filing claims for burst pipes
After the storm, grocery stores and Houston Food Bank working to provide for families
How long is food good to eat past the 'use by' date? Here's a breakdown