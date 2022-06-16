Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's 22-year-old daughter to be sentenced for stabbing woman in 2020

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- The daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will be sentenced Thursday for a stabbing that happened two years ago in Cypress.Iyanna Mayweather stabbed a woman several times in the arm after a fight in April 2020, according to court documents.Iyanna pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon back in April.As part of the plea agreement, she will avoid prison, but prosecutors are suggesting six years of probation.The 22-year-old celebrated her birthday three weeks ago. She posted the photo below on Instagram wearing a shirt with her mugshot on it.