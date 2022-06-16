stabbing

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's 22-year-old daughter to be sentenced for stabbing woman in 2020

EMBED <>More Videos

Floyd Mayweather's daughter to be sentenced for stabbing in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- The daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will be sentenced Thursday for a stabbing that happened two years ago in Cypress.

Iyanna Mayweather stabbed a woman several times in the arm after a fight in April 2020, according to court documents.

SEE MORE: Floyd Mayweather's daughter arrested after allegedly stabbing woman

Iyanna pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon back in April.

As part of the plea agreement, she will avoid prison, but prosecutors are suggesting six years of probation.

The 22-year-old celebrated her birthday three weeks ago. She posted the photo below on Instagram wearing a shirt with her mugshot on it.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypresscrimesentencingassaultwoman assaultedstabbing
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Fight escalated to deadly stabbing of man in Baytown area, HCSO says
Katy ISD employee's husband accused of stabbing wife to death
Northside residents upset with Salvation Army plans to reopen
Officials release photo of man wanted for wife's murder in Atascocita
TOP STORIES
Murder victim's dad shot and killed at home where son died, HPD says
13-year-old North Texas girl at center of Amber Alert
Driver killed in suspected road rage shooting in east Harris Co.
Man accused of killing 9-year-old girl was out on multiple bonds
Saharan haze expected to blow through on Thursday
Principal's widow tells Alvin ISD not to name school after husband
Astros lay claim to an MLB unicorn: Baseball history made in Arlington
Show More
Houston awaits whether it's picked as 2026 FIFA World Cup host city
SSA to resolve long wait times at multiple offices in Houston
COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids could be available next week
Christian Wood reportedly heading out of Houston in trade with Mavs
11-year-old says attempted kidnapping suspect threatened to kill him
More TOP STORIES News