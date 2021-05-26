woman killed

Mom seeking ride to bail son out finds his girlfriend's body, HPD investigators say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mom seeking ride to bail out son finds his girlfriend's body

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators believe a man was in the process of disposing evidence in the alleged murder of his girlfriend when he was arrested two hours away from where the victim's body was found at a northwest Houston apartment.

Charging documents for 28-year-old Isac Marrugo stated the suspect's mother found Yajaira Alvarez's body on May 22 when the mom went to her apartment to seek a ride to bail out her son in Leon County, unaware of what may have happened between the two.

Houston police believe Alvarez had died several days earlier.

According to documents, police received a call about the woman's body found on the couch of her apartment in the 2000 block of West 43rd Street.

Investigators stated the body, which was decomposing, appeared to have been manipulated into a pose. There was also a mop and bucket of water present at the scene indicating an attempt at cleaning up possible blood spatter.

The woman appeared to have been shot at point blank range in her right temple, but no weapon was found at the scene, court docs added.

Police learned that the victim and Marrugo were in a relationship for a year, but, based on statements from neighbors and an apartment leasing agent, as well as the suspect's own criminal past, they've had a history of domestic violence. One of the incidents, documents state, happened this past January when Alvarez ran into her complex's leasing office being chased by Marrugo, who then hit her with his closed fist and then smashed her over the head with a coffee pot.

SEE ALSO: ABC13 town hall - Action 13: Fighting Domestic Violence

As for the events leading up to the discovery of Alvarez's body, next-door neighbors told police they heard fighting between the two on May 19, followed by a loud bang and then silence.

Beyond learning from his mother about their dating relationship, investigators also suspected Marrugo in the case when they found his bond paperwork for a felony offense in the kitchen.

Shortly after the discovery, investigators learned Marrugo was taken into custody on May 20 in Centerville, Texas, where he was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Documents state Leon County deputies told Houston police detectives Marrugo's vehicle broke down at the time of his arrest and that they found him with a 9mm pistol in his waistband.

Deputies also told investigators that Marrugo stated he would run as soon as he's out, telling them "You better shoot me 'cause I ain't coming back."

When confronted by HPD investigators in Leon County custody, Marrugo wanted to know what happened to his girlfriend, but then wished to remain silent.

Marrugo has since been transferred back to Houston. He appeared before a judge in Harris County probable cause court early Wednesday charged with murder. His bond was set at $100,000.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

SEE MORE: Find resources, organizations that support women

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shotarrestmurdertexas newswoman killeddomestic violenceinvestigationinvestigationsdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Criminal charges 'on the table' in deadly shooting on 'Rust' set: DA
20-year-old DWI suspect charged after fatal crash with woman on I-45
Woman killed when stolen big rig crashes into house in NW Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News