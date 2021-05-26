Mom seeking ride to bail son out finds his girlfriend's body, HPD investigators say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators believe a man was in the process of disposing evidence in the alleged murder of his girlfriend when he was arrested two hours away from where the victim's body was found at a northwest Houston apartment.Charging documents for 28-year-old Isac Marrugo stated the suspect's mother found Yajaira Alvarez's body on May 22 when the mom went to her apartment to seek a ride to bail out her son in Leon County, unaware of what may have happened between the two.Houston police believe Alvarez had died several days earlier.According to documents, police received a call about the woman's body found on the couch of her apartment in the 2000 block of West 43rd Street.Investigators stated the body, which was decomposing, appeared to have been manipulated into a pose. There was also a mop and bucket of water present at the scene indicating an attempt at cleaning up possible blood spatter.The woman appeared to have been shot at point blank range in her right temple, but no weapon was found at the scene, court docs added.Police learned that the victim and Marrugo were in a relationship for a year, but, based on statements from neighbors and an apartment leasing agent, as well as the suspect's own criminal past, they've had a history of domestic violence. One of the incidents, documents state, happened this past January when Alvarez ran into her complex's leasing office being chased by Marrugo, who then hit her with his closed fist and then smashed her over the head with a coffee pot.As for the events leading up to the discovery of Alvarez's body, next-door neighbors told police they heard fighting between the two on May 19, followed by a loud bang and then silence.Beyond learning from his mother about their dating relationship, investigators also suspected Marrugo in the case when they found his bond paperwork for a felony offense in the kitchen.Shortly after the discovery, investigators learned Marrugo was taken into custody on May 20 in Centerville, Texas, where he was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.Documents state Leon County deputies told Houston police detectives Marrugo's vehicle broke down at the time of his arrest and that they found him with a 9mm pistol in his waistband.Deputies also told investigators that Marrugo stated he would run as soon as he's out, telling them "You better shoot me 'cause I ain't coming back."When confronted by HPD investigators in Leon County custody, Marrugo wanted to know what happened to his girlfriend, but then wished to remain silent.Marrugo has since been transferred back to Houston. He appeared before a judge in Harris County probable cause court early Wednesday charged with murder. His bond was set at $100,000.