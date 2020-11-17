ABC13 to host town hall on Houston's rising domestic violence cases

ABC13, Houston's news leader, is hosting a one-hour town hall Thursday at 7 p.m., calling attention to the dramatic rise in domestic violence cases across southeast Texas.
Eyewitness News anchor Mayra Moreno is gathering a panel of community advocates to answer your questions about this growing problem, and how together, we can save lives.
Panelists for the town hall include:
- Amy Smith, Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council
- Chau Nguyen, Houston Area Women's Center
- Maisha Colter, AVDA
- Sydney Zuiker, Crime Stoppers of Houston
- Yesenia Garcia, sister of domestic violence victim
- "Jennifer," survivor of domestic violence
Since March, the number of calls for help from domestic violence victims, as well as requests for protective orders and survivors seeking safe housing has been on the rise.
In January, there were only 24 protective orders filed by AVDA attorneys, according to the nonprofit, which provides free legal aid to domestic violence survivors. In March, that number doubled, and in May, just before the stay-at-home order was lifted in Harris County, there were at least 107 protective orders filed.
In September, 183 requests for protective orders were filed by AVDA attorneys.
The Houston Area Women's Center reports it saw a 65% rise in domestic violence calls to its hotline, from 2,795 calls in September 2019 to 4,604 calls in September 2020.
The virtual town hall will air on ABC13.com, ABC13's app, and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.
If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.