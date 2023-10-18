Is the Grand Parkway in Houston completed? Yes, but TxDOT is getting feedback as the expansion continues in the Alvin and League City areas.

Public invited to give feedback on Grand Parkway expansion in Galveston and Brazoria counties

The Texas Department of Transportation is moving forward with its plans to expand the Grand Parkway.

One of the next expansions is planned through Brazoria and Galveston counties.

The planned expansion route is from SH-288 near Rosharon to I-45, the Gulf Freeway in League City.

The next couple of weeks will provide an opportunity for you to offer feedback on some of the recently proposed design changes to the project closer to I-45.

The Grand Parkway expansion will have four lanes with discontinuous frontage roads and will be paid for through toll revenue.

While TxDOT documents state this expansion goes mainly through rural portions of the region, this expansion would be near more than 100 established neighborhoods, especially in the Alvin and League City areas.

Construction could begin in 2027 and take three years to complete, but no date has been decided upon yet.

Your feedback can also be submitted by mail to the TxDOT Houston District Office, Advanced Project Development Director, P.O. BOX 1386, Houston, or by email. All comments must be received or postmarked by Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

