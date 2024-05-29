I-10 East at Mercury Drive to be closed Sunday night due to asphalt repairs, TxDOT says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Repairs on the East Freeway might slow down some drivers on their morning commute starting this weekend.

Interstate 10 eastbound main lanes at Mercury Drive will be closed from Sunday, June 2, at 9 p.m. until Monday, June 3, at 5 a.m. for asphalt repairs.

The Texas Department of Transportation warns drivers that this closure will also affect north and southbound connector ramps from the I-610 East Loop to I-10 eastbound.

Drivers can exit Mercury Drive and detour via the frontage road in both directions as an alternate route.

TxDOT said traffic control and law enforcement will be onsite for the closure.

"TxDOT appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through work zones and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. Area residents should exercise caution if driving, walking, or biking near any construction activity," the agency said in part of a news release.

Additional closure information can be found at Houston TranStar and Drive Texas.

Closures are subject to change due to adverse weather.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.