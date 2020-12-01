RodeoHouston will commit $14M for scholarships for 2021 event

Angelo State University

Sam Houston State University

Stephen F. Austin State University

Sul Ross State University

Tarleton State University

Texas A&M University

Texas A&M University - Commerce

Texas A&M University - Kingsville

Texas State University

Texas Tech University

West Texas A&M University

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After affirming a commitment to junior exhibitors in its 2021 return, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has announced its monetary pledge of $21.7 million to the show's younger generation.The annual nonprofit event is expected to pledge more than $14 million of its "educational commitment" into 800 or so scholarships.The remaining commitment totaling close to $8 million will be divided among junior show exhibitors, educational program grants and graduate assistantships."Thanks to the unwavering support from our community, and the resiliency of our dedicated 35,000 volunteers who share a passion for our charitable mission, we are able to reaffirm our promise to the youth of Texas and also lend support to charitable organizations that serve our great community and state," said the rodeo's president and CEO, Chris Boleman.Last month, the rodeo stated it will focus more on the Junior Show and other youth events in 2021 after the sudden closure of the 2020 show due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was only emerging in earnest back in February and March.The 2021 event is set for March 2-21.In terms of scholarships, RodeoHouston stated the scholarship programs will support more than 600 recipients with a $20,000 scholarship to apply toward a four-year undergraduate degree.Recipients may pursue a major in any field of study at an accredited, public Texas college or university. The application process opens online Dec. 7, 2020, and closes Feb. 22, 2021.An application and eligibility requirements can be found on theAdditionally, the rodeo has selected 11 universities to endow each of their graduate assistantship programs. Those include:The rodeo also committed $2 million of the close to $22 million for grant programs involving organizations, including the Houston Symphony, Houston SPCA, UTHealth and the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation. A full list of recipients can be found on the