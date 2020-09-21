Houston CultureMap

Prolific Houston restaurateur could save Luby's with aggressive new move

HOUSTON, Texas -- When Luby's announced a plan of "liquidation and dissolution," the cafeteria chain's long-term prospects for survival seemed pretty dim, but a faint flicker of hope remains. In a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company revealed it has entered into a confidential agreement with Luby's CEO Chris Pappas that could lead to his acquiring the company.

READ MORE: Fuddruckers and Luby's owners plan for closures

The document explicitly states that Pappas has only been granted access to financial information for the purpose of potentially making an offer for some portion of the company's assets. Pappas has not made an offer, and, even when he does, the company is not obligated to accept it. (The Houston Chronicle was first to report on the details of the SEC filing.)

Still, Pappas is one of the company's major shareholders, holding 18.43% of the company's shares. His brother, Harris Pappas, owns an additional 17.86% of the company's shares, per the filing. Their holdings include approximately one million shares owned by Pappas Restaurant, the Houston-based restaurant juggernaut they own together.

When Luby's announced the liquidation plan earlier this month, the company said it expected to realize between $92 and $123 million for its holdings, which also include the Fuddruckers chain and the real estate many of its restaurants occupy. At the time, Chris Pappas said the plan provided for the possibility that "well-capitalized owners" could maintain the restaurant's operations. As the co-owner of one of the city's most successful restaurant groups, he would certainly qualify.

Whatever the future holds, 80 Luby's and Fuddruckers locations remain open. Diners who want these establishments to remain in business might want to consider patronizing them to demonstrate to Pappas and his brother that they're worth acquiring.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessgoing out of businessfast food restaurantrestaurantrestaurantshouston culturemapculturemap
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
4 safe, simple ways Houstonians can help neighbors in need
Is it time for Houston to reboot the Astrodome?
Space-themed coffee opens up in Uptown Park
Texas named one of the hardest-working states in US, study says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Beta inches closer to the Texas coast
Harris Co. Judge urges people to 'not sleep' on Beta's threats
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Dad and daughter make rough escape from Bolivar
8-year-old boy gets Marvel-themed bionic arm
Whoa! Kemah Boardwalk pounded by storm surge
Matagorda County roads flood ahead of Beta's landfall
Show More
Harris and Galveston counties under disaster declaration
90-minute trip to Dallas moves closer to reality
Grandmother 'living in fear' after 2 tragic family killings
Part of Galveston pier collapses, but that was on purpose
This store hired more than 50K employees amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News