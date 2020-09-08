Food & Drink

Luby's board of directors approves liquidation plan

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It could be the end of the line for a Texas-based cafeteria chain known for square fish, the Lu Ann platter, and other comfort food from days gone by.

Luby's, Inc.'s board of directors announced Tuesday a plan to liquidate business assets and dissolve the company.

"We believe that moving forward with a Plan of Liquidation will maximize value for our stockholders, while also preserving the flexibility to pursue a sale of the Company should a compelling offer that delivers superior value be made," said Luby's President and CEO Christopher J. Pappas in a statement.

RELATED: Iconic cafeteria chain Luby's is selling its restaurants and assets

Luby's, which started in San Antonio in 1947, announced in June it planned to sell off all its assets and pay down debt.

No timeline on the liquidation was given Tuesday. The board's plan is subject to shareholder approval.

The plan to sell off the assets also includes the Fuddruckers restaurant chain.

Luby's has approximately 60 locations across the state.

Fuddruckers has locations in 26 states, including around 40 restaurants in Texas.

The video above is from previous reporting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonfoodrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grab the umbrella! Scattered storms expected through afternoon
HISD can only react to issues like site outage, superintendent says
16-year-old girl was behind wheel of golf cart in deadly crash
Disaster declaration extends in Texas for COVID-19 once again
Someone returned that stolen tortoise to its zoo
Facebook will pay users to deactivate account for a while
This single test promises to detect COVID-19, the flu and RSV
Show More
Single mom of 4 has only a lemonade stand as income source
Family survived Hurricane Laura only to die in storm's aftermath
4-year-old goes viral recreating famous movie scenes
Son of fallen HPD officer honored with back-to-school send-off
Great Storm of 1900 struck Galveston on Sept. 8
More TOP STORIES News