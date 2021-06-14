feel good

Grandma reads virtual bedtime stories nightly to hundreds of fans on Facebook

By Tisia Muzinga
EMBED <>More Videos

Grandma reads virtual bedtime stories nightly to fans on Facebook

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One grandma in Iowa is helping children of all ages relax before bedtime.

Before you say goodnight and it's time for bed, she goes through her favorite children's books scattered in her living room.

With colorful stuffed animals to set up the stage, Grandma Bette -- as she's known by her Facebook followers - picks the perfect tale to read to her fans at night.

But when Grandma Bette starts reading, it's more than the stuffed animals listening. Her stories reach nearly 400 fans on Facebook, KCCI reported.

Her granddaughter Haley captures every word and every story, and posts them all on social media for all to hear.

No matter the age, both children and adults tune in every week.

And, of course, the 83-year-old, who loves to rock a green eye shadow, always gets into character.

It's safe to say Grandma Bette understands the assignment is just to make you laugh and smile before you sleep -- like any loving grandmother would.

"Some of the people who lost a mom or their grandma would come and give me a hug, and they cried and teared up for them too, and I said, 'Well, I can help you. I'll be happy to be a Grandma Bette for you,'" she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsiowafacebookreadingu.s. & worldfeel good
FEEL GOOD
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Texans star gives moms and kids a Christmas they'll never forget
Mom gets life-saving heart transplant in time for Christmas
Secret shopper buys strangers' groceries at Aldine Dollar General
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Omicron variant research at UTMB finds troubling results
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
Show More
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
More TOP STORIES News