Tip leads HPD back to a southeast Houston home where two homicides happened this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the third time this week, Houston police went back out to a house on Swiss Lane on the southeast side of town. It has been the scene of two murders.Friday night, investigators went to the house again to follow up on information that may lead to more crimes.Houston police said they believe the crimes are connected. Beyond that, they're being pretty tight-lipped.SkyEye video showed a brown patch of grass in the backyard. Investigators flagged that area off. They also were seen using a metal detector.Video captured shovels and other equipment, as well. HPD confirms they were digging in the backyard, but they wouldn't say what they were looking for. They also wouldn't talk about the tip that led them back out to the house.On Monday, someone shot Edwin Hill before ransacking the inside of the home where he lived. His stepfather, Anthony Merchant, was killed two days later when he came to pick up a car on the property.Detectives said it's reasonable to believe the same people are responsible for everything. So far, they don't have any suspects and have not released any information about a motive.