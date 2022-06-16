SE Houston shooting claims life of murder victim's father at same home where son died

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly shooting Wednesday night claimed the life of a murder victim's father at the same southeast Houston home where his son was found dead just two nights prior.Houston police confirmed to Eyewitness News that 37-year-old Edwin Hill's father was the person who was shot while he and Hill's mother were trying to retrieve a Bentley from their son's home on Swiss Lane near Wingtip Drive.In Wednesday night's incident, police said Hill's parents were at the home when a vehicle pulled up and four or five masked individuals jumped out opening fire.Hill's father, whom authorities have not yet identified, was critically wounded and later died. Hill's mother was not hit in the shooting.Police have not disclosed a description of the suspects or their vehicle. Investigators also have not released a motive in the killing.Hill was the victim whom officers found with multiple gunshot wounds inside his home in the 8200 block of Swiss Lane at about 11:40 p.m. Monday.According to an HPD news release, investigators learned an unknown number of suspects forced entry into the victim's home and shot him before taking items from inside the residence.Investigators believe the suspects also stole two vehicles from the home: a black Jaguar F-Pace and a dark blue Mitsubishi Outlander. Those vehicles have since been recovered.Police have not said whether the two shootings are linked, but investigators say that may be likely.Police urge anyone with information on the case to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8277).