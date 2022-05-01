drunk driving death

Woman pleads guilty to drunk driving in fatal crash on Eastex Freeway

EMBED <>More Videos

Grandfather dies in crash with alleged intoxicated driver

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 51-year-old woman pleaded guilty in connection to the crash that killed a grandfather who was driving home with his three grandchildren.

The video above is from a previous report.

Cathy Ann Gilley pleaded guilty to a DWI of the 3rd degree on April 29, 2022, and is sentenced to six years in TDCJ, records show.

Houston police said Gilley was drinking behind the wheel of the Ford F-150 truck that slammed into a 75-year-old man's vehicle.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2021, on US-59 inbound at Greens Road.

ABC13's Charly Edsitty spoke to Billy McGaha, the victim's son, at the time of the crash. He said his father was only three or four miles from home.

Investigators said the rain was causing the 75-year-old's windshield to fog up, and he was trying to get off the freeway. He was changing lanes when the truck slammed into the back of his Chevy Trailblazer, according to HPD.

The 75-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The grandfather's three grandchildren - ages 8, 12, and 14- suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. His family said he had just taken one of them to the hospital for chest pains.

"He took his granddaughter to the hospital because she had chest pains," said McGaha in a previous report. "They saw her at Hermann, and they were coming back."

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Woman charged in crash that killed grandfather who was taking granddaughter home from hospital
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontraffic fatalitiesduidrunk driving deathfatal crashdrunk drivingdui crashtraffic accidentdwitraffic delay
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUNK DRIVING DEATH
TN bill requires drunk drivers to pay child support if parents killed
Family of teen killed in crash files $20M suit against nightclub
Driver charged in crash that killed couple to remain in jail
Car donuts lead to teen's death
TOP STORIES
Coast Guard searching for missing 17-year-old near Freeport
2 HPD officers taken to hospital after crash on Southwest Freeway
Teen suspect shot while trying to rob man in SW Houston, HPD says
Houston brothers out on bond accused of carrying edibles, mom says
Another day with a few showers and storms, but far from a washout
McDonald's from 1950s found during home renovations
Pelosi leads delegation to Kyiv and Poland; vows U.S. support
Show More
Pet duck helps find body of missing woman; granddaughter charged
Car crash that killed Pedrie Wannenburg update
Dorothy's dress from 'Wizard of Oz' to be auctioned
Abbott redirects $500M to fund border security mission
Parent asks for help after her son was attacked at Kingwood school
More TOP STORIES News