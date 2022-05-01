Woman pleads guilty to drunk driving in fatal crash on Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 51-year-old woman pleaded guilty in connection to the crash that killed a grandfather who was driving home with his three grandchildren.Cathy Ann Gilley pleaded guilty to a DWI of the 3rd degree on April 29, 2022, and is sentenced to six years in TDCJ, records show.Houston police said Gilley was drinking behind the wheel of the Ford F-150 truck that slammed into a 75-year-old man's vehicle.The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2021, on US-59 inbound at Greens Road.ABC13's Charly Edsitty spoke to Billy McGaha, the victim's son, at the time of the crash. He said his father was only three or four miles from home.Investigators said the rain was causing the 75-year-old's windshield to fog up, and he was trying to get off the freeway. He was changing lanes when the truck slammed into the back of his Chevy Trailblazer, according to HPD.The 75-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.The grandfather's three grandchildren - ages 8, 12, and 14- suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. His family said he had just taken one of them to the hospital for chest pains."He took his granddaughter to the hospital because she had chest pains," said McGaha in a previous report. "They saw her at Hermann, and they were coming back."