Woman whose body was found in closet of E. Harris County mobile home was strangled, autopsy shows

Jose Corona, 26, is wanted as a person of interest in the homicide of Insy Cruz-Flores.

New details are emerging in the wake of a woman's death near Channelview. Authorities also continue to search for the victim's boyfriend, who is considered a person of interest.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are putting a face and a name to the boyfriend who they say disappeared after his girlfriend's body was found inside a closet of the Channelview-area mobile home they lived in.

On Thursday evening, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted a photo of 26-year-old Jose Corona, who the sheriff's office considers a person of interest in Insy Cruz-Flores' death.

A preliminary autopsy report released earlier in the day ruled that the 36-year-old victim died of strangulation and listed the manner of death as a homicide.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman's body found wrapped in closet, car missing from mobile home in E. Harris County

Cruz-Flores' body was uncovered late Monday morning at a mobile home in the 15600 block of Markey Street in the east side of the county.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman's family hadn't heard from her in several days prior. The discovery was made after they filed a missing person report.

Deputies found that the woman's boyfriend lived at the home with her and was not present at the time. Her vehicle, a blue Ford Escape with temporary tag 35826K3, was also gone.

While a photo has been made public, Corona's descriptors were not disclosed.

The sheriff's office urges anyone with information on the case to contact its homicide unit at 713-274-9100.

For more on this story, follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.