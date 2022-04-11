car crash

Southwest Freeway inbound lanes closed in Stafford area after wreck during afternoon commute

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving an 18-wheeler on the Southwest Freeway is causing delays for drivers in the middle of the Monday afternoon commute.

Several lanes are closed on IH-69 northbound at W. Airport after a crash was reported at about 4:19 p.m.

It's not immediately known what caused the crash. Authorities also have not said how long the closure will last.

Northbound lanes are at a standstill all the way to Sugar Land. Southbound lanes are also slow on US 59 due to onlookers, according to Don Armstrong in SkyEye. Drivers are advised to take US-98 as an alternate route.

Stafford police say possibly three cars are involved, including an 18-wheeler.

SkyEye shows the 18-wheeler leaking some sort of fluid.

All northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway are closed after the crash.



